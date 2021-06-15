Dinosaurs suffered hot summers too

Did dinosaurs get hot? What were your summers like? In order to reconstruct the climate of the prehistoric past at the station level, a team of international scientists led by Niels de Winter from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (Belgium) have developed an innovative way to use the grouped isotope method for this purpose (Isotopes are atoms of the same element with different masses). The results indicate that dinosaurs had to deal with hotter summers than we thought.

Dinosaurs suffered seasonal changes

Their results, accurately reconstructing monthly sea surface temperatures at around 50 ° N latitude from fossil shells of bivalve mollusks that lived during the Campanian greenhouse period, about 78 million years ago, suggest that in In mid-latitudes, seasonal temperatures were likely to rise along with global warming, which would have resulted in really high summer temperatures.

“We used to think that when the climate warmed up like it did in the Cretaceous period, the time of the dinosaurs, the difference between the seasons would decrease, just as today’s tropics experience less difference in temperature between summer and winter. However , our reconstructions now show that the average temperature did increase, but that the temperature difference between summer and winter remained fairly constant. This leads to hotter summers and warmer winters than we thought. “

The fossil shells used in the study were very well preserved and came from southern Sweden, from ancient coastal towns in the Kristianstad basin, during the Cretaceous; They grew in the warm, shallow seas that covered much of Europe at the time. They recorded monthly variations in their environment and climate, like the rings on a tree.