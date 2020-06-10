Two summers ago, ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ gave the prehistoric franchise a twist by ending dinosaurs released into the wild, so the excitement of the upcoming movie has caused the release of a fan trailer for ‘Jurassic World: Dominion. ‘.

Next year, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ will return to the theme where the film left it and will see Owen Grady by Chris Pratt, Claire Dearing by Bryce Dallas Howard and friends who live in a new world where dinosaurs run free.

As filming is paused, there is no official film still from the movie yet, but this cool new video may give a little perspective on what to expect.

According to the 75-second ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ fan trailer mixes clips from ‘Fallen Kingdom’ and the short film ‘Battle at Big Rock’ to show “the new normal” of a world in which dinosaurs are beginning to regain control.

Owen and Claire may be in a bind, but luckily they have some help in the way of people that has a history with genetic creatures. Including Ian Malcolm from Jeff Goldblum, who uses some shots from ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ here.

Although they do not appear in this trailer, it should not be forgotten that Sam Neill and Laura Dern will also return as Alan Grant and Ellie Satler, reuniting the original protagonists of the series for the first time since 1993’s ‘Jurassic Park’.

Everything is ready to finish the trilogy of ‘Jurassic World’, then, although it is not that this is seen as a great conclusion of the saga. Producer Frank Marshall recently stated that it is being seen as the beginning of a new era.

Clearly, the intention is to use the new status quo to generate multiple side effects, including the new animation series ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’.

Director Colin Trevorrow is re-directing ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ and spent a month on set before the pandemic forced production to close in March. Currently, however, the film continues with its scheduled release date of June 2021.