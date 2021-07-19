Dinosaurs born in the Arctic?

In the 1950s, scientists made the first unexpected discovery of dinosaur remains in Arctic lands. Did those animals migrate there from another region of the world? Or, on the contrary, were they already born there? The results of new research appear to clear up the mystery.

A team that includes Patrick Druckenmiller of the Museum of the North, attached to the University of Alaska, and Gregory Erickson of Florida State University, all of these entities in the United States, has discovered the first convincing evidence that various species of dinosaurs Not only did they live in what is now northern Alaska, they were born and raised there as well.

“These represent the northernmost dinosaurs that are known,” emphasizes Druckenmiller. “We not only demonstrated the presence of perinatal remains of one or two species, but we documented at least seven species of dinosaurs that reproduced in the Arctic.”

Previous studies at other paleontological sites provided evidence that one or two indeterminate species of dinosaurs were capable of nesting near or just above the Arctic Circle, and the same with the Antarctic Circle. But the new study is the first to show unequivocal evidence of nesting at extremely high latitudes. Environmental conditions at that time and place include challenging seasonal extremes, with a mean annual temperature of about 6 degrees Celsius and below freezing in winter. It is also estimated that the region suffered about four months of complete winter darkness each year.

The findings of this study add to other evidence, according to which dinosaurs not only spent time in these extreme latitudes, but most likely lived there as residents all year round. Everything indicates that both the smallest and largest dinosaurs, including duck-billed dinosaurs, horned dinosaurs and a tyrannosaurus that probably later migrated to warmer climates, resided in the Arctic.

An artist’s representation of a Nanuqsaurus tyrannosaurus with its young. (Image: James Havens)

“Year-round residence in the Arctic provides natural proof of dinosaur physiology,” Erickson argues. “Cold-blooded land vertebrates such as amphibians, lizards and crocodiles have not yet been found there, but only warm-blooded birds and mammals, and dinosaurs. I think this is one of the most convincing evidence that dinosaurs were blood animals. hot.

The results of the study now raise a new question: How did the dinosaurs survive arctic winters, with very cold temperatures, darkness and food shortages?

The study is titled “Nesting at Extreme Polar Latitudes by Non-Avian Dinosaurs.” And it has been published in the academic journal Current Biology. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)