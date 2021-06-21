Dinosaur footprints from 110 million years ago

Dinosaur tracks belonging to at least six different species, dating back about 110 million years, have been found in the county of Kent, UK.

The tracks were discovered in cliffs and other points on the coast of Folkestone, Kent, where storms erode the terrain and in recent times reveal fossil remains.

The discovery of the footprints is the work of Philip Hadland, Curator of the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, and David Martill, Professor of Paleobiology at the University of Portsmouth, both entities in the United Kingdom.

The footprints, now fossilized, have been preserved to this day thanks to the fact that in their day the footprints left by the footprints of dinosaurs on the ground were filled with sediment, which allowed their conservation.

The tracks are from various dinosaurs, showing that there was a relatively high diversity of dinosaurs in southern England at the end of the early Cretaceous period, about 110 million years ago.

The tracks are believed to be from dinosaurs of the genus Ankylosaurus (sturdy-looking armored dinosaurs that were like living armored cars; theropods (carnivorous dinosaurs with three toes on each foot, such as Tyrannosaurus rex), and ornithopods (herbivorous dinosaurs with a pelvic structure somewhat similar to that of birds.

Artistic reconstruction of dinosaurs and their tracks. (Illustration: Megan Jacobs, University of Portsmouth)

The largest footprint found, measuring 80 centimeters wide and 65 long, has been identified as belonging to a dinosaur of the same type as iguanodons.

The iguanodons fed on plants, reached up to 10 meters long and walked on two or four legs. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)