Dinonegacionistas: this is the people who claim that dinosaurs did not exist

Believe it or not, a conspiracy group holds the theory that dinosaurs did not exist. So are the ‘dinonegacionistas’.

In social networks, the idea that there is not enough scientific support to believe that dinosaurs existed has recently proliferated. The ‘dinonegacionistas‘ they have the conviction that prehistoric animals are nothing more than an invention of contemporary science.

Did dinosaurs really exist?

Photo: Getty Images

The dinonegacionistas assure that the information relative to the prehistoric animals is, at least, flimsy. The most radical think it is a state invention to cover other secret life forms.

Since 2015, a wave of parents attacked the educational system of the United States with aggressive claims. Since then, those affiliated with this belief without scientific support they denounce the dinosaurs as a fraud, saying that content related to dinosaurs is not suitable for their children’s education

The basis behind this denial is sustained on the false premise that dinosaur fossils are fake, and were created “to undermine the Christian faith.” Mainly, these kinds of claims proliferated in the Bible Belt, a region in the southeastern United States, where deep-rooted evangelical Christianity has fought scientific theories as offenses that damage good principles.

A brood of skeptical parents

Photo: Getty Images

The parents of this southern region The United States signed passionate petitions for any dinosaur-related issue to be removed from their children’s curricula, to no avail.

Some of these affirmations They are born from movies with special effects that include computer-designed dinosaurs. The reasoning is as follows: if the film industry managed to recreate these life formsWhy wouldn’t science have been doing it for years?

One more conspiracy theory

Photo: Getty Images

These skeptical parents are convinced that any educational content related to dinosaurs is, plain and simple, garbage. More so: that it is a threat to the Christian education of their children, vulnerable to the lies of contemporary science.

The move is relatively recent. Since it has no scientific basis, those who dedicate their lives to the scientific study of prehistoric animals simply dismiss it as just another movement. of the postmodern age, without any basis, as is the case with the COVID-19 deniers, the anti-vaccines or flat-earthers.

