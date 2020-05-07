Coach Fernando Diniz took a long time to get the favor of the São Paulo fan. The commander took office at the end of September 2019 and has always been the target of much criticism, mainly due to the lack of results. However, in 2020, he seemed to be meeting with success.

Until the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tricolor do Morumbi had played 12 matches, of which they won six, drew three and lost three. In the Campeonato Paulista he led his group, with 18 points, and in the Libertadores, he was in second position, with three points won, just behind River Plate due to the goal difference.

“São Paulo came at a very good moment, with the results following the performance, although last year I think the team also did well. We had an emotional competence well outside the curve, I always knew how to decide important games in which I didn’t there was room for error. Last year was an exercise to create an emotional shell. We made some tactical adjustments, we made good use of the period in Cotia, we worked a few full weeks that also helped to evolve. The moment we were able to translate the performance into an effective result , there was a stoppage. It was not the best time to stop. It took us six months to reach this stage “, analyzed in an interview to Esporte Interativo.

Despite thinking that the break was not beneficial to Tricolor, Diniz understands the reasons for this decision and agrees that it is not yet the ideal time for a possible return. The idea of ​​the São Paulo club is to pass training through videoconferences for its athletes, so that they can maintain their shape and be able to play when it is possible to return.

“The gains from a lap now are not at all equivalent to the risk. I agree with what was decided here in São Paulo”, he concluded.

Sports Gazette

