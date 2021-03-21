Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Role of Mourinho’s Spurs: eliminated from the Europa League by a team whose coach was in jail

Dinamo Zagreb come back from 2-0 in the first leg and advance in overtime

ANDHe Tottenham is out of the Europa League. Historical embarrassment for the Spurs, who came with a 2-0 lead in the first leg and they faced a team whose coach was in jail, accused of embezzlement. Even so, Dinamo Zagreb tied the tie and in overtime, defeated Mourino’s team 3-0.

Zoran Mamic was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison for embezzlement at the club, along with his brother and other club managers. Assistant Damir Krznar took command of the team, which came back alive thanks to the lack of forcefulness of the Spurs, who were able to thrash at home, but only scored two.

The Croatian team, which since 14/15 did not fall at home in the Europa League, began to believe at 62 ‘, when Mislav Orsic opened the scoring with a right hand with effect that nailed in the square, and the same player tied the global with 7 minutes of the end.

DINAMO ZAGREB EQUALIZE AGAINST SPURS WITH 7 MINUTES LEFT pic.twitter.com/rbBG7N3zF0 ? Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

To extra time, in which Orsic signed his hat trick in the first minute of the second overtime, in a run from midfield that he defined with a shot from the front of the area.

MISLAV ORSIC. HAT-TRICK. ZAGREB HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/uv9su2fkTa ? Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 18, 2021

Bale had the pass with a moving penalty at 115 ‘and a shot from Harry Kane was taken off the line a minute later after a poor clearance by the defense.