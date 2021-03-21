Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Role of Mourinho’s Spurs: eliminated from the Europa League by a team whose coach was in jail

Leave a CommentDinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham: Role of Mourinho’s Spurs: eliminated from the Europa League by a team whose coach was in jailSports

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Dinamo Zagreb come back from 2-0 in the first leg and advance in overtime

Dinamo Zagreb eliminates Tottenham despite having their DT in prison.
AP