Dinamo Zagreb – Villarreal of the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the Dinamo Zagreb and the Villarreal will go to Maksimir this next Thursday.

In this sense, firstly, Damir Krznar’s team beat Tottenham (3-2) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in first place in its division, thus counting on four wins, two ties and a goal differential of +8.

On the other hand, those led by Unai Emery eliminated Dynamo Kiev (4-0) to be able to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. In the same way, the squad finished the first stage of the competition in the first place of its group, registering five wins, a draw and a goal differential of +12.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE DYNAMO ZAGREB – VILLARREAL DE LA EUROPA LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League between Dinamo Zagreb and the Villarreal will take place this Thursday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar + and GOAL.