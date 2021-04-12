Dinamo Zagreb of the Europa League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/13/2021 at 01:14 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Thursday, in order to fulfill their responsibilities for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Europa League, the Villarreal and the Dinamo Zagreb they will face in the Ceramic Stadium.

In this sense, the group directed by Unai emery he won as a visitor at the Maksimir, winning by a score of 1-0. Prior to that, the squad finished the group stage as the first in their division, registering a total of five wins and a draw. Instead, those commanded by Damir Krznar finished the previous instance in first place in Group K, although achieving four wins and two draws.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE VILLARREAL – DYNAMO DE ZAGREB DE LA EUROPA LEAGUE

The match between Villarreal and the Dinamo Zagreb of the return of the quarterfinals of the Europa League will be carried out on Thursday, April 15 at 9:00 p.m., and the confrontation can be seen in Spain through GOAL Y Movistar +.