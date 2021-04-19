Dinamic Motorsport’s # 54 Porsche wins the 3 Hours of Monza again

Dinamic Motorsport celebrated its second consecutive victory at the 3 Hours of Monza after the triumph of the # 54 Porsche driven by Matteo Cairoli, Klaus Bachler and Christian Engelhart. After conquering the 2019 edition in wet conditions, the team and Bachler have repeated their triumph in a race on a changing asphalt. Valuable podium of the Mercedes # 88 of AKKA ASP in which Raffaele Marciello, Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon compete in a race where the podium has been closed by Lamborghini # 14 by Emil Frey Racing, GT3 which in turn has achieved the triumph in the Silver Cup.

The action began in Monza with many eyes fixed on the sky due to the serious threat of rain that was already in the air. On the asphalt Mirko Bortolotti managed to make the pole good achieved early in the morning and placed the # 163 Lamborghini in the lead ahead of the # 88 Mercedes, driven on the first stint by Raffaele Marciello. The Belgian Charles Weerts managed to storm the third position with the Audi # 32Positions that were maintained until the appearance of the expected rain just 12 minutes after the start of the race. On wet asphalt, Davide Rigon took third place in the Ferrari # 71.

Dani Juncadella’s Mercedes # 88 has achieved a valuable second position.

RAM Racing’s Mercedes # 69 crash split the first stint with a period of ‘FCY’ and subsequent Safety Car that lasted for 20 minutes and allowed rain tires to make an appearance. An off-script pit stop that cost Orange1 FFF Racing’s # 63 Lamborghini the lead. Raffaele Marciello thus went on to lead the race With the Mercedes # 88 ahead of the Mercedes # 4, since electrical problems ended up leaving the GT3 that had the pole out of the equation. Behind, Christian Engelhart showed the potential of the Porsche # 54 after managing to climb to fifth place. Ferrari # 11 caused a second ‘FCY’.

With delicate track conditions, the first hour of the race was fulfilled, time for the first scheduled pit stop. A round of stops in which Luca Stolz took the lead with the Mercedes # 4 ahead of Kelvin Van der Linde’s Audi # 32, since AKKA ASP’s stop was not good and Dani Juncadella was back on track with the Mercedes # 88 behind his two rivals. However, the race had only just ‘started’ as the rain left Monza, the track began to dry out and punctures on GT3s with wet tires became a constant. In fact, the two leaders suffered these punctures.

The first to be out of the game was the Audi # 32, which also caused a period of ‘FCY’ and subsequent Safety Car, as the GT3 of Team WRT littered the track with the remains of its bodywork. After the halfway point of the race, the Mercedes # 4 in the BWT colors also had a puncture. Dani Juncadella regained the lead of the race, albeit with Dinamic’s # 54 Porsche under the controls of Matteo Cairoli in his wake. In fact, Cairoli did not take a turn to realize Juncadella to hand over the baton to Klaus Bachler in the last round of stops. Thus the # 54 Porsche faced the last stint of the race at the head.

Emil Frey Racing’s Lamborghini # 14 closed the podium at the 3 Hours of Monza.

However, The last phase of the race was not going to be a smooth one for the # 54 Porsche and its pursuers.. In fact, in the absence of 51 minutes the race was neutralized again. Jens Liebhauser’s puncture with the BMW # 10 it ended with the GT3 of the Boutsen Ginion Racing team stopped on the track. The track assistants used to clean the remains of different cars and dirt from the track, so the race was restarted with 40 minutes still to be played. Nevertheless, the reboot was uncomplicated for Klaus Bachler since a bent car stood between the Porsche # 54 and the Mercedes # 88, already in the hands of Jules Gounon.

Although the slick tires made an appearance in the last phase of the race, there was no time for changes in the lead group. Klaus Bachler managed to take the # 54 Porsche to the finish line in first position, thus signing the second consecutive victory for Dinamic Motorsport at Monza after the one achieved in 2019 -in 2020 it was not raced-. Jules Gounon finished second in the Mercedes # 88, while Ricardo Feller secured third place for Emil Frey Racing’s Lamborghini # 14, winner of the Silver Cup, after being one of the first GT3s to fit slick tires.

Pole for the Lamborghini # 63 at Monza, Dani Juncadella will come second

For its part, the fourth position was for the Ferrari # 71 of Antonio Fuoco, Callum Iliott and Davide Rigon, being another of the GT3 that bet on the slicks in the foreground. That served to finish ahead of their sister car, the # 51 Ferrari of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Nicklas Nielsen and Côme Ledogar. A great final stint from James Pull took the # 30 Audi to sixth place ahead of Philip Ellis’s Mercedes # 57. The ‘top 10’ of the race was completed by the Audi # 31 and # 26, as well as the Porsche # 56, while the victory in the Pro-Am category from 16th place has been for the Lamborghini # 19 by Phil Keen and Hiroshi Hamaguchi.

Results of the GT World Challenge EUrope 2021 (endurance cup) in Monza



Pos. Drivers Car No.

Team

1st time Cairoli / Bachler / Engelhart

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 54

Dinamic Motorsport 79 Laps

2nd Marciello / Juncadella / Gounon

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 88AKKA ASP

+2,886

3rd Fontana / Ineichen / Feller

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 14Emil Frey Racing

+3,141

4th Fuoco / Illot / Rigon

Ferrari 488 GT3

# 71Iron Lynx

+3,613

5th Pier Guidi / Nielsen / Ledogar

Ferrari 488 GT3 # 51Iron Lynx + 7,799

6th Pull / Hall / Goethe

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 30

Team WRT

+15,607

7th Ward / Grenier / Ellis

Mercedes-AMG GT3 # 57Winward Racing

+19,506

8th Tomita / Bird / Eriksen

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 31Team WRT

+23,391

9th Winkelhock / Hutchison / Vervisch

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 26Saintéloc Racing

+26,060

10th Rizzoli / Pedersen / Dumas

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 56Dinamic Motorsport

+ 33.04223ºAltoé / Siedler / Coast

Lamborghini Huracán GT3

# 163Emil Frey Racing

+1 Lap