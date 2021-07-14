“Dina Stars”, the youtuber who was arrested live by the Cuban Government after protests



A friend of the Cuban influencer Dina Fernández or “Dina Star”, detained by the Cuban regime when she was conducting an internet interview with the Spanish program “Todo es lie”, said from Miami that the young woman is in good condition.

Youtuber Adriano López said in an interview with Telemundo this Tuesday that the instagramer is fine, but that it is not clear where she is.

“Well, they called me from over there in Cuba telling me that Dina was able to get in touch with her mother and that was fine. She herself did not know where she was, I don’t know if because of or because they haven’t told her, I don’t know. But, that she was heard well, she was listened to calmly, she says that she was not locked up, she was not in a cell with anyone, that she was well fed … We are worried about her because she is not with us, but we are relieved, we were able to speak with she since the morning that everything happened, “said the boy.

López added that his friend’s arrest did not surprise him given the tense situation the island is experiencing after the protests this Sunday.

“Really when I found out that I was detained, I was not surprised, because I went to bed last night knowing that today was going to happen. Which did scare me a lot, I and we all despaired, because we didn’t know where he was, and we tried to find out at the police station. They called and they didn’t say a clear answer, we couldn’t speak, and she couldn’t call either, ”said López.

“Things are happening in Cuba right now that have never happened, so I suppose things that have never happened will continue to happen. Therefore, we have no such margin to deduce what is next, “he said.

Armed officers took her out of her house in full transmission

The intervention against Fernández has become a popular topic on social networks and in international media in the last hours since it was carried out just when the girl was in a live interview with the Cuatro program.

Despite the limitations to internet access imposed by the Government throughout the island, the young woman managed to connect with the program and express her position against the Miguel Díaz-Canel Administration.

“I hold the government responsible for anything that happens to me. They force me to go with them ”, these were the youtuber’s last words before leaving the interview.

The program team contacted the Zapata police to inquire about the status of Dina Star.

However, at the Havana police station they were assured that Dina Star had never been there. “If they informed you that, you were misinformed. He has not arrived at this station at any time ”.

Who is Dina Fernández or “Dina Star”?

According to a Happy FM account, at just 25 years old, the influencer has become one of the youngest critics of the Cuban government.

“There are no impossible” is the slogan that heads his Instagram account, where he has almost 100,000 followers.

In the last days, before her arrest, Dina used her Instagram account to thunder against the Cuban regime and ask for the mobilization of her fellow citizens for the freedom of the island.

“The Cuban is a dancer and has always gone out to dance his conga. Let’s be Cubans. Let’s go out to dance our conga with signs that say ‘Cuba libre’, things about Cuba that make us feel proud. They are going to kill, but we dance ”, reads one of the most recent messages posted on his account.

In a video of the protests on Sunday, he is seen walking through Havana while denouncing that official forces attacked them with sticks and tried to distract them even though they were demonstrating peacefully.

In previous videos, before the most recent crisis, Dina is seen dancing, in some recordings, she is accompanied by friends.

DinaStars is also known in her country for her role as an actress in the series “10Lxs”, through YouTube.

On July 5, the Cuban revealed in her networks that she had a boyfriend with a video in which she appears kissing her partner.