Dina Shihabi could join the cast of Moon Knight

The filming of the series “Moon Knight” continues in Budapest, Hungary, in the greatest secrecy, like all Marvel Studios productions. Virtually nothing is known, beyond the names of the cast, such as that Oscar Isaac will lead the cast as the protagonist, Ethan Hawke will be the villain and that there will be other faces like May Calamawy.

Now we add a potential new actress, but it is not official yet. The incorporation should be treated as a rumor. As reported from The Ronin, the Arab-European actress Dina shihabi is in consideration for an unknown role in the upcoming Disney + Moon Knight series. The actress is best known for her role as Hanin Suleiman on the Amazon original series “Jack Ryan,” as Neda Kazemi in two episodes of Netflix’s “Marvel’s Daredevil,” and Dig 301 on “Altered Carbon.”

The information does not stop here, because also in the last hours a rumor given by DanielRichtman has come out in which he assures that Osiris will be in the series. Created by Roy Thomas, Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema, Marvel’s Osiris debuted in Thor # 239 from 1975. A member of the Heliopolitan race of gods of ancient Egypt, Osiris was the eldest son of Geb and Nut, the god of the earth and the goddess of the skies. Osiris succeeded his father as ruler and put a mortal pharaoh at the head of Egypt so that the gods could move to the Celestial Heliopolis. The possible presence of Osiris fits the Moon Knight’s connection to Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

It should be noted that in the comics, Osiris has not had a particularly significant role in the adventures of Moon Knight, so it seems to be a resource that Marvel Studios have chosen to add.

The series does not have a release date yet, but it may premiere on Disney + in 2022.

Via information | The Ronin