Din Djarin Rumored to Appear in The Book of Boba Fett

The end of the second season of “The Mandalorian” we received the announcement of a spin-off that would arrive this year and would focus on the adventures of Boba Fett as the new Lord of Crime of Tatooine. This series, titled “The Book of Boba Fett”, will feature the return of Temuera Morrison in the title role and Ming-Na Weng as Fennec Shand. However, it seems that originating from the adventures of Din Djarin will cause the mandalorian played by Pedro Pascal to drop as a cameo.

The news comes from the CineFlix portal, prone to releasing information about Star Wars but we are still trying to rumors, which states that the series is about to finish its filming, if it has not already done so, and that Djarin would have a role. However, although it does not go into details of the type of participation it would have, it does state that it would be more along the lines of a cameo and not as a secondary proper.

Without being a big surprise, this news fits with what has been said in the past about this piece of the Star Wars universe that they are building. Both this and “Rangers of the New Republic”, the other spin-off, will serve to explore more of this corner of the universe that, together with the third season of “The Mandalorian”, will end up leading to a joint story.

The first season of “The Book of Boba Fett” is expected to arrive later this year, taking up the space that “The Mandalorian” has had in its first two seasons.

Via information | Cineflix