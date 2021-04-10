Din Djarin could appear in The Book of Boba Fett – Tomatazos

Disney Plus has meant a great opening for the Star Wars Universe and its countless followers. With the second season of The Mandalorian – 91% in his charge, after the first was broadcast by Netflix, the path for the world created by George Lucas continues to grow, as other promising projects in series format will soon arrive on the platform, some with new characters and others reviving. to those who stand out in the movies.

The series starring Pedro Pascal brought several well-known characters from the animated series and films, it is evident that the one that caused the most stir was the cameo of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, however, the reintroduction of Boba Fett, another important Mandalorian who had followed his path separated from his own for a long time. On the other hand, the series finale revealed that Boba Fett still had a lot to tell.

The Book of Boba Fett is close to finishing its production and although the studio has managed to keep much of the story and other important elements a secret, a rumor has arisen by Cinelinx where it is ensured that Din Djarin could be an important part of the less than the first part of the series. We know that Pascal’s character prefers to follow his own path, but in this series he would function as an important narrative bridge between what happened in The Mandalorian and what will happen in the new series.

Although the information has not been confirmed by the producers or the protagonists, the Mandalorian’s stay makes a lot of sense due to what they lived in the last part of the series, it would also be a rather significant surprise. On the other hand, Djarin despite being mostly lonely, constantly seeks out his allies when he needs it, as he did with Cara Dune and Greef Karga, and that could also be an important reason for his arrival.

Beyond Pedro PascalSome fans also hope to meet again with Timothy Olyphant, who played Marshal Cobb Vanth, who for a long time was wearing the armor that belonged to Boba Fett; And since she is also close to the surroundings of Tattoine Peli Motto, the mechanic who enjoyed caring for little Grogu, it wouldn’t be strange to see her again.

So far the only confirmed person who will accompany the protagonist of the new series is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand herself who has followed Boba for a long way. This series is expected to arrive at the end of the current year under the production of Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez and Dave Filoni. The third season of The Mandalorian, for its part, will begin to develop this year.

Another of the most anticipated series within the Lucafilm universe is Obi-Wan Kenobi; a program that will mean the return of Ewan McGregor as the legendary Jedi Master as well as his reunion with Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker. This one has already begun to mount their filming sets this week, which have been revealed through some videos that circulate on the networks.