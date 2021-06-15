Dimon warns of further drop in trading income

(Bloomberg) – The Wall Street bargaining boom during the pandemic era may be coming to an end, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is targeting a 38% decline in revenue. by negotiation with respect to the previous year, a drop greater than expected.

Trading income from America’s largest bank will decline to just over $ 6 billion in the second quarter, Dimon projected at a Morgan Stanley virtual conference Monday. That figure could end up being lower than the median analyst estimate, which has already been cut, of $ 6.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The drop comes after a year of pandemic-fueled market volatility proved lucrative for the biggest Wall Street operations. Shares in JPMorgan fell 2% on Dimon’s comments, continuing a decline after hitting an all-time high earlier this month, while stocks in other banks also fell.

This quarter will be “more normal” for fixed income and equities, which means “something a little over $ 6 billion, which is still pretty good, by the way,” he said. Investment banking revenue, meanwhile, will be boosted by an active M&A market, leading to what “could be one of the best quarters ever seen” for that business.

Dimon also cut JPMorgan’s forecast for net interest income, projecting $ 52.5 billion this year, down from a previous estimate of $ 55 billion for 2021.

“I know it’s a bit disappointing,” Dimon said.

Original Note: Dimon Warns of Bigger Trading Revenue Drop After Covid Boom (1)

