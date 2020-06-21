Positive for coronavirus Grigor Dimitrov after the dispute of his match on the Adria Tour of Zadar has caused a revolution in the world of tennis, a few days after the official return dates of the professional calendar were known. The Bulgarian tennis player announced his contagion this Sunday, but on Saturday, at the end – with defeat and bad physical feelings – his match with Borna Coric apologized, raising alarms.

After two weeks in which the participants in the Adria Tour, driven by Novak Djokovic, they have played soccer, hugged each other and partied without respecting the safety distance, Dimitrov apologized to Coric and the chair judge for the coldness of your final greeting, giving your forearm briefly and provoking images that went from the curious to the suspicious upon learning of Grigor’s positive hours later.