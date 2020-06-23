During the exhibition tournament Adria Tour, organized by the number one ATP ranking, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, “mistakes” were made, he admitted Georgui Stoimenov, agent of the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, one of the infected of COVID-19 in the charity competition interrupted by the outbreak of the disease.

“We have made mistakes and we did not maintain discipline sufficiently,” he said. Stoimenov to the Bulgarian radio station bTV after assuring that the majority of the people tested for having been in contact with Dimitrov They have given negative, compared to “20 percent” who have been infected. “Grigor is very affected by what happened,” said the agent.

DIMITROV RECOVERS WITHOUT SYMPTOMS

On the other hand, he reported that Dimitrov, the 19th player in the world, is recovering in Monaco, where he resides. “Yesterday he had no symptoms. He felt tired and had a fever the day before his match. After playing in the morning, he had to play another match in the afternoon and could not. That is when he decided to return to Monaco and be seen by the doctors, “he explained.

In the analyzes “it turned out that he had COVID-19, until then he did not even suspect it,” he said. Georgiev. Dimitrov, Holder of eight ATP titles, he participated in the Adria Tour, both in the first phase, in Belgrade, and in the second, in the Croatian city of Zadar. Saturday faced against Borna Coric, which was imposed by 4-1 and 4-1.

AT LEAST SIX CONTAGES

Georgiev He declined to speculate on how the coronavirus outbreak originated in the tournament.

So far, the coronavirus has been detected in five participants: in addition to the Bulgarian, the Croatian has been infected Borna Coric, the Serbian Victor Troicki, and two coaches, one of his own Novak Djokovic, Marko Paniki, and Dimitrov’s, Kristijan Groh.

To them is added the woman of Troicki, who is pregnant and has also tested positive, while it is expected to know this Tuesday the result of the test that Djokovic and the relatives who accompanied him to Zadar underwent yesterday in Belgrade.

The world number one in tennis, who chairs the ATP Players Council and refused to take the test in the Croatian city, is the subject of harsh international criticism due to what many see as a lack of responsibility for having belittled the pandemic.

DJOKOVIC NEGLIGENCE?

As reported by the media, neither in the first nor in the second stage of the tournament were the preventive measures against coronavirus respected: neither masks nor physical distancing.

In addition, the players participated in parties in which hugs and effusions were not lacking, as well as in crowded sporting events in Zadar with local citizens, including many children on “Kids Day”, according to the Croatian press.

Georgiev He commented today that the tennis players were very “excited” to meet again after more than three months of isolation.

“It is possible that some limits and rules were crossed” because they felt freer, he acknowledged.

INTENSE TRACKING IN HASKOVO

In Haskovo, the hometown of Dimitrov, the health authorities and the police continued today looking for people who have had contact with the tennis player in a recent act, to put them under quarantine and / or do a coronavirus test.

“Not all people who have had contact with Dimitrov they have already done a test, “declared today the governor of the city, Sonya Dimitrova, to bTV television, after reiterating that the test is offered free of charge.

Despite this, many citizens made an analysis on their own. So far, local authorities have quarantined 13 people.