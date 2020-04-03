Grigor Dimitrov is showing its most supportive side in this crisis of coronavirus, after having made an important donation of medical supplies to hospitals in Bulgaria. “I never forget my origins, I have a deep sense of identity with my country even though I live in California and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to help. I am moved by doing it and it makes me feel alive,” said the Haskovo on the ATP website. “We cannot forget who the true heroes of the planet are: the restrooms, the supermarket workers, the cleaning staff … It is they who make it possible for us to live and we should appreciate it even when we return to normal. I want to get involved as much as possible to improve things, “Grigor declared.

