A few days after the ATP announced the return of professional tennis starting in August, a news story puts the return in check. Grigor Dimitrov announced through his official Instagram account that has tested positive for coronavirus, in a test that was performed in Monaco. Bulgarian tennis player competed last week on the Adria Tour in Belgrade alongside Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem or Alexander Zverev, among others. This Saturday he had participated in another meeting of open door display, in Zadar with Borna Coric, in which it was found that he was not in his best condition.

Dimitrov He shared the news with a photo of him wearing a mask and the following statement. Hello everyone, I want to let my fans and friends know that I got a positive result in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure that anyone who has been in contact with me for the past few days is examined and takes the necessary precautions. I am very sorry for any damage you may have caused. I am back home now and I am recovering. Thank you for your support and stay safe and sound. GD », wrote the Bulgarian.

Dimitrov’s contacts include Djokovic, Thiem and the rest of the participants in the Adria Tour, who came to the fore a week ago when at the end of the tournament, they were at a private party in which safety distances were not respected, in addition to exceeding the number of people in closed space .

Zadar Adria Tour final canceled

The first measure of the organization of the Adria Tour was to suspend the final of the Zadar tournament, which was held this Sunday between Novak Djokovic, promoter of the tournaments, and Andrey Rublev. The positive of Grigor Dimitrov is the reason for this cancellation, waiting to know the consequences in the form of contagions of the celebration of this tour of open door tournaments.