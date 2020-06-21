Bulgarian tennis player Grigor Dimitrov He has just announced on social networks that he has tested positive for cornavirus. The player, number 19 in the world ranking, is the first Top 20 to have announced his contagion with the virus.

06/21/2020 at 20:26

CEST

Dimitrov’s announcement is of great importance since the tennis player was playing the Adria Tour where several tennis players are playing this solidarity tournament organized by Novak Djokovic. The Serbian and many other players were in contact with him in a winch that, in addition, was disputed without taking security measures, something that was widely criticized.

The player says on his instagram account “I want to communicate to my followers and friends that I have tested positive in Monaco for Covid-19. I want to make sure that anyone who has been in contact with me for the past few days is examined and takes the necessary precautions, “says the Bulgarian.

In the same message he also apologizes in case he has harmed someone: “I am very sorry for any damage that may have been caused. I am back home now and I am recovering. Thank you for your support and please keep us safe and healthy. “

The consequences of this positive can be dire for the circuit since Dimitrov was in contact with Novak, Zverev and all the players who signed up to play the Adria Tour. Without going any further this Saturday, he faced Croatian Borna Coric, with whom he lost by a double 4-1 and apart from greeting each other with his rival he also did so with the match referee who, in turn, greeted other tennis players.

Djokovic He received strong criticism for having organized a tournament with an audience in the stands, but the Serbian player assured that “we have never crossed any line, we have always waited for them to give us the green light on whether or not we could have an audience; Once accepted, we then asked how much audience we could have and if there had to be a safety distance or not. We have gone through all this process and the result has been fantastic, “he said at the time.