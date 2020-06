The positive for Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus, announced by the Bulgarian player this Sunday, puts the return of professional tennis at risk. The Bulgarian has been in contact in recent days with tennis players of the stature of Djokovic, Zverev or Thiem, with whom he shared a poster on the Adria Tour, an exhibition circuit powered by Novak, and also shared fun at a controversial party in a closed room where they could be seen without a shirt or keep safety distances.