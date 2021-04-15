Dimitrov of the Monte Carlo Masters: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/15/2021 at 7:17 AM CEST

Ronald Goncalves

East Thursday, fulfilling its commitment to the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters, Rafael Nadal Y Grigor dimitrov will face each other in a new chapter of the tournament ATP.

So, after being exempt from the first round of the tournament, the manacorí won against Federico Dalbonis in the last round, beating it by 6-1 and 6-2 and extending his winning streak over the Argentine to 5. On this occasion, however, he will play the new phase of the Masters against an opponent who knows more in depth, being that they have met 14 times, of which 13 have culminated in victory for Nadal.

On the other hand, it is imperative to point out that this new day will also have the presence of more Spaniards. In particular, AAlejandro Davidovich will face the French Lucas Pouille at 11:00 AM, while Roberto Bautista will face Andrey Rublev after the match between Nadal and Dimitrov and, simultaneously, Pablo Carreno will compete against Casper Ruud.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE THE NADAL – DIMITROV OF THE MONTECARLO MASTERS

The confrontation between Rafael Nadal Y Grigor dimitrov of Monte Carlo Mastes this will be done Thursday, April 15 at 3:00 p.m., and can be seen in Spain through #Let’s go from Movistar.