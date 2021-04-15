Dimitrov of the Monte Carlo Masters: schedule and where to watch on TV

04/15/2021

On at 09:07 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Rafael Nadal Y Grigor dimitrov They will face each other today, April 15, in the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 starting at 3:00 p.m. (CET). You can see it on the #Vamos de Movistar + channel and you can follow the live stream on the website of SPORT.

The manacorí won against Federico Dalbonis in the second round of the Monegasque tournament (6-1 and 6-2). In the round of 16, Nadal will fight an opponent he knows best. Have faced in 14 opportunities of which 13 have culminated in victory for Rafa.

On the other hand, it is imperative to point out that this new day will also have the presence of more Spaniards. In relation to the rest of the ‘Navy’, Alexander Davidovich will face the french Lucas pouille at 11:00 a.m. (CET), while Roberto Bautista you will see the faces with Andrey Rublev after the game between Nadal Y Dimitrov and at the same time, Pablo Carreno will compete against Casper ruud.

TIMETABLE AND WHERE TO SEE EL NADAL – DIMITROV ON TV

