After the comeback beating 6-1 and 6-2 a

Delbonis, one more level step for Rafa Nadal. He liked the first day, although the same thing happened with Novak Djokovic and he just lost giving a totally different image, without energy.

Grigor Dimitrov won on his debut Jan-Lennard Struff (6-3 and 6-4) and then beat Jeremy Chardy (7-6 and6-4).