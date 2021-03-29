Dimitrov and Isner, confirmed in the Los Cabos tournament

03/18/2021 at 21:33 CET

The Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, sixteenth in the ATP ranking, and the American John Isner, twenty-seventh, became this Thursday the first players confirmed to play the Los Cabos Tennis Open from July 19 to 24.

José Antonio Fernández, tournament director, with ATP category 250, celebrated the confirmation of Dimitrov and Isner, who have long been among the best in the world and each have a victory in 1,000 Master tournaments; the Bulgarian in Cincinnati, in 2017, and the American in Miami in 2018.

Fernández explained that neither of the two tennis players will be at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and celebrated having them secured in the main draw so long in advance.

“It is very good to publicize the event& rdquor ;, pointed out at a press conference in Acapulco, where Dimitrov will play the quarterfinals on Thursday and Isner was eliminated in the second round.

The Open was established in 2016, when Croatian Ivo Karlovic won the final against Spaniard Feliciano López, after which the American Sam Querrey, in 2017, the Italian Fabio Fognini, in 2018 and the Argentine Diego Schwartzman, in 2019, were crowned.

Last year the contest was not played because of COVID-19, but according to Fernández, they hope to return with a great tournament, despite the fact that it will be the week before the Olympic Games, which will not allow those who are in Tokyo 2020.

The manager recalled that the state of Baja California Sur, in which the tournament host resort is located, is one of those that has best handled the pandemic, despite which they will take measures to create a bubble in which tennis players are protected and at the same time have freedom as has happened in Acapulco.

“Our bubbles are atypical. With the one in Acapulco the players are delighted, they brought their families they have their pool, their basketball court, gym and restaurant. The same will happen in Los Cabos& rdquor ;, he commented.

The Los Cabos stock market, one of the 250 tournaments preferred by players, will have a decrease compared to 2019, but, according to José Fernández, who did not disclose the amount, the ATP, which has healthy finances, will contribute the difference and players will get more or less the same as usual.

At a press conference, the tournament director highlighted the holding of a complex 250 meters from the hotel that will increase the performance of tennis players and in the future may be a pre-season center for the best in the world.

Los Cabos will be held prior to the ATP 500 in Washington and the 1,000 masters in Toronto and Cincinnati, which, according to Fernández, will make the tournament attractive, which for players may be a preview before the tour that will precede the last Grand Slam of the year. the US Open, from August 30 to September 12.