Austrian tennis player Dominic Thiem (third in the world) keeps open the invitation for his colleagues Grigor Dimitrov and Croatian Borna Coric, positive for COVID-19, participate in the tournament organized in the town of Kitzbühel between July 7 and 11, if by then they can verify that they no longer have coronaviruses.

06/22/2020

On at 15:46

CEST

.

“If Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric can show a negative result after 14 days of quarantine at home, there is nothing on our part that prevents the two players from participating in Kitzbühel”, The organizers of the tournament, called THIEMs7, said this Monday in a statement published on the event’s website.

However, the final decision must still be taken by the organization’s management.

If they finally cannot participate, substitutes will be chosen from the applicants who have previously applied without being able to enter this eight-player competition, six of them in the Top 20 of the ATP ranking.

If they do not give negative they will look for substitutes

“In the event that Dimitrov and Coric cannot play in Kitzbühel, the two spots in the group will fill” according to a decision to be made by Thiem and his father, Wolfgang Thiem, the note said, published in reaction to the news that the These players have tested positive for coronavirus during the Adria Tour tournament in Zadar (Croatia).

The first stage of that charity event, organized by the number one in the world, Serbian Novak Djokovic, took place in Belgrade between July 12-14, and was widely criticized because the participants did not abide by the precautionary measures against the pandemic. Yesterday’s final in Zadar was suspended after Dimitrov’s positive.

The THIEMs7 will take place under security measures coordinated with the Austrian health authorities, including the strict requirement for everyone to maintain a minimum physical distance of one meter from other people, the statement highlights.

It is also envisaged that “all players and companions will be tested immediately after arrival in Kitzbühel” and “strict conditions will apply to the 500 admitted spectators”, with the allocation of specific seats and the obligation to leave the venue quickly at the end of each session.

“The isolation of suspected cases is also possible” and there will be “no line judge,” organizers continue.

On the other hand, today it was reported that the sale of tickets for the different sessions of the tournament has been postponed until tomorrow, which can only be purchased on the Internet, on the website www.thiems7.com, and that initially It was planned for today.

Endowed with 300,000 euros in prizes, the tennis players will be measured in two groups.

The plan is that Thiem, Russian Andrej Rublev (14), Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (19) and Croatian Borna Coric (33) will play in the “IFA” group, while Italian Matteo will participate in “SoccerCoin” Berrettini (8), Frenchman Gael Monfils (9), Russian Karen Khachanov (15) and Austrian Dennis Novak (85).