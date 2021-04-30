Dimitri Payet, reimagined by Sampaoli

04/29/2021 at 8:43 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Dimitri Payet is living a second youth at Olympique de Marseille. The French midfielder, after a very bad first half of the season, has risen from his ashes and has once again offered traces of that fearsome player who marveled Marseille in 2018. This improvement seems to respond to the arrival of Jorge Sampaoli to the bench, as the Argentine coach is used to getting the best out of his players.

Stade Auguste Delaune, which hosted the clash between Stade de Reims and Marseille, witnessed Payet’s double, which certified a four-game run without defeat. At a press conference, Jorge Sampaoli revealed the key to the French’s resurgence. “You have to understand the reason for their irregularities and give them tools to avoid this situation, so that football is at the height of other temptations. Players lately have trouble keeping their focus exclusively on football, and the coaches have to help them. “

Payet’s resurgence comes a bit late for Marseille’s interests regarding their league title aspirations, although it can still help the club reach European positions. “Payet is in a great state of mind, and that’s critical. He is improving his records in both goals (7) and assists (9). He seems to have understood the needs of the team, he is excited. The most difficult thing now is to maintain this state. I believe in his abilities and I hope he keeps improving. “