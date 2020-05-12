Dimitrievski has a smile under his mask. Is happy. Rayo has returned to work, with individual sessions, and the goalkeeper savors this new ‘normal’. “I felt like I was born again. I am very happy to go back and jump into the field. I have enjoyed. I missed. Throughout these weeks we had guidelines to follow and a planning to keep us in the best shape possible. It has been difficult, but we are better than if we had not done anything, “confesses the keeper in statements to the club’s website.

Dimi wastes positivity even taking stock of how his life has been confined at home. “I have tried to maintain and entertain myself. I have seen many movies, I have read a book and, above all, I have done useful things that I usually don’t have time to do during the season. I feel that I have made good use of the time. It has passed quickly. Also, my family is fine, nobody has passed the virus, “confirms the goalkeeper of the Strip.

Gloves, masks, temperature controls … Now the routine is different, but the desire to return and the desire for soccer can do anything. Dimitrievski keeps alive the hope of getting Rayo on the rise. “There are good feelings. Everyone is excited to work and finish the season in the best way. We have equipment to get where we want. Now it is up to us. We start a new league. It’s a new start. You have to go out and win from the beginning, “argues the Macedonian, who sentences:”To return is to win“

Today the ball returned

The Rayo continues with its set-up for the return of the competition. On this second day of individual sessions, the ball became the great protagonist. To the work of activation and continuous running, the ball was incorporated. Great news for the squad.