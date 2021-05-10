Dimas Gimeno will launch WOW, an omnichannel platform that seeks to revolutionize retail

Dimas Gimeno, former president of El Corte Inglés, will launch WOW at the end of this year, a new omnichannel platform that seeks to revolutionize the ‘retail’ sector in Spain, offering consumers a unique and differential shopping experience through brands and trending products in categories such as technology, fashion, beauty and gastronomy, so much digitally and physically, as reported in a statement.

Specifically, WOW, which in addition to the former director of El Corte Inglés It is led by Hugo Cortada and Rafael Medina, founder of Scalpers and former director of Massimo Dutti (Inditex), seeks to offer customers a new experience of discovery and purchase through a ‘phygital’ platform that combines a marketplace with unique physical locations and a powerful international expansion plan.

On the digital level, the platform has a wide range of fashion, technology, leisure, beauty, deco and gastronomy products, among others. The idea of ​​this ‘marketplace’ is offer your customers new, relevant and trending articles, presented under a powerful editorial concept.

The WOW project is presented under a aspirational and ephemeral model with a scheduled launch in two phases. The first, on a digital level with a platform that will host the best and most exclusive products selected by the firm’s experts, while the second, on a physical level, in the emblematic building of the old Hotel Roma, built in 1911, and which is located on Madrid’s Gran Vía shopping street.

The offer of products in this disruptive physical space will change its staging periodically with a commercial proposal that prioritize novelty and surprise, as revealed from the platform.

In this way, WOW aims to offer brands a platform to test innovative formats, test new products and connect with new generations in a different way.

Looking ahead to its next launch, the platform proposes a balance between brands with mission and vision of the future, as well as new trend shows, with which you are already finalizing commercial agreements.

From the consumer’s point of view, WOW proposes a space where customers can interact with products and interact with well-known brands and new ones through the latest technologies such as virtual reality, 3D production or interactive displays.