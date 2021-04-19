Dillon Danis, BJ Penn and other MMA fighters volunteer to box with Jake Paul

By Edwin Pérez – YouTuber Jake Paul silenced all the critics by knocking out Ben Askren in their boxing match last night. By knocking out a former Bellator and ONE champion, Jake Paul was noticed and now there are several MMA athletes who want to measure themselves in the ring with Paul.

But why would an MMA fighter want to face a YouTuber in a different sport like boxing? The reason is simple the money. It has been reported that Askren won $ 500,000 for his fight with Paul, a much higher salary than the average MMA fighter receives.

Following their win over Askren, these renowned MMA fighters applied via Twitter to box with Paul:

BJ Penn (Former UFC Welterweight and Lightweight Champion, UFC Hall of Famer): “Hey TRILLER, send me the contract and I’ll gladly knock out this son of a bitch in one round.”

Dillon Danis (Bellator fighter and multiple time BJJ champion): “I accept the challenge, send me the contract. Let’s do it. I’m going to knock out this son of a bitch. “

Chris Leben (ex-UFC, retired fighter and MMA referee): “It seems that we have to settle accounts with some boxers”

“Say when.”

Conversation between Daniel Cormier and Jimi Manuwa: