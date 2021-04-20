Dillian Whyte made fun of Andy Ruiz and calls him a “fake Mexican”

Tremendous mockery was sent by the Jamaican boxer, Dillian Whyte, noting that the former heavyweight monarch, Andy Ruiz, is a joke for the sport, this after giving his point of view on the fight he will have with Chris arreola on May 1, he even called him “Fake mexican“.

In interview for Sky Sports, White, lashed out at Andy ruiz and pointed out that the fight against Arreola will be a sham, he even called the former heavyweight champion “Fake Mexican.”

“It is a good strategic move for his team, that he (Ruiz) come back and beat up Arreola. And everyone will say that Andy ruiz he’s back, he’s motivated, and he looked great. Typical joke fight of the fake Mexican “explained the Jamaican.

He even assured that the words of Ruiz By pointing out that he is motivated by his return, they are a sham.

“If he wasn’t motivated when he had the whole world at his feet. He had 80 percent of the major titles and was not motivated. We will have to wait and see, “he concluded.

Show Player