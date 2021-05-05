Dillian Whyte insults Andy Ruiz again

The return of Andy ruiz to boxing was expected with a victory over Chris Arreola, but, for the boxer Jamaican, Dillian WhyteIt was just a waste of time and he insulted the former heavyweight champion again.

Through some messages in Instagram, Whyte, he went with everything to Andy Ruiz, mentioned that the ward of Eddy reynoso failed in his fight with Chris Arreola.

“You are a waste”, published Whyte On Instagram Stories. “You couldn’t stop Chris. Chris It’s light work, my friend, hell, ”he said.

It should be remembered that there are already several insults that Dillian whyte makes about Andy Ruiz, and that the former heavyweight champion himself has responded by asking for the fight.

It is expected that in the coming months Andy ruiz He returns to the ring, for now, he takes a short vacation and then returns to training.

Show Player