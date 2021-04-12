Dillian Whyte: “I see myself winning the UFC heavyweight title”

The interim WBC heavyweight champion, Dillian Whyte, who regained the belt at the end of March after beating Russian Alexander Povetkin by KO4 in Gibraltar, opened the door to venture into mixed martial arts and contest the championship of that division in the UFC .

In a note he gave to Fight Night, the boxer confidently said: “Imagine I go and win the UFC heavyweight championship.. I would be the first fighter to do it, and at the stage of my career that I am in, I can do it. “

“As the interim heavyweight champion, to go and win the UFC heavyweight championship is something I could definitely do.”, Whyte sentenced about it.

Photo: Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing

The back and forth of athletes between boxing and MMA and vice versa, in recent times, is something that has been happening. One of the most memorable cases was when Conor McGregor crossed the line to face Floyd Mayweather and now “the spider” Silva will also do the same with Chávez Jr.

Mayweather recently met with Dana White, president of the UFC, and Nobuyuki Sakakibara, president of Rizin, announcing a “great deal.” However, it is unknown at the moment if Floyd will dabble in mixed martial arts.

If Whyte’s idea is finally given, he would have to face current UFC heavyweight monarch Francis Ngannou, who in turn was flirting with the idea of ​​taking on two boxing beasts in the ring, Tyson Fury and Anthony. Joshua.