Dijon FCO travels to the AS Saint Etienne stadium to close the championship

05/22/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the final day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the Saint Etienne and to Dijon in the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium.

The AS Saint Etienne faces the thirty-eighth day of the tournament wanting to overcome its position after having drawn 0-0 against the Lille OSC in his last game. Since the beginning of the season, the hosts have won 12 of the 37 games played so far with a figure of 42 goals in favor and 53 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Dijon FCO could not win at FC Nantes in his last game (0-4), so he will look for a win against the AS Saint Etienne to set the course in the competition. Of the 37 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the Dijon FCO he has won three of them with 24 goals for and 73 against.

In reference to the results as a local, the AS Saint Etienne they have achieved a balance of five victories, seven defeats and six draws in 18 home games, in such a way that they are a weak team at home, where the visitors have more chances than expected. At home, the Dijon FCO He has won twice and has been defeated 13 times in his 18 matches he has played so far, which are figures that do not show an excessively optimistic balance for the match that will measure him against him. AS Saint Etienne.

In the past there have been other duels in the Geoffroy Guichard Stadium and the results are one defeat and two draws in favor of the AS Saint Etienne. The last time they faced the Saint Etienne and the Dijon In this competition it was in December 2020 and the match ended with a 0-0 draw.

To this day, the AS Saint Etienne it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 28 points with respect to its rival. The AS Saint Etienne He has 46 points in the box, ranking in eleventh place. For its part, the visiting team is 20th with 18 points.