Digne says France will show its “quality” to beat Portugal

06/21/2021 at 6:22 PM CEST

The French team seeks to pass the eighth in the Eurocup as the first in the group, despite the puncture against Hungary last Saturday. They will achieve this with a victory on Wednesday against Portugal, and they are fully confident of doing so, according to the French defender Lucas Digne yesterday.

“The group has shown strong character. We are going to show our quality “, said Digne from Budapest during the daily press conference of the” bleus “, and took the opportunity to give some touches on how the team prepares to stop his star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Pay attention to the spaces “is one of the indications that the Deschamps have to cancel the Portuguese, one of the top scorers in this competition, although Digne acknowledged that it is “everyone’s job, from the forwards to the defenders.”

The Everton player has raved about the Madeira striker, whom he described as “an example of work for all the achievements he has made in his career”, as did his teammate Griezmann on Sunday.

In responses to journalists, Digne declared that the team “is not affected” by last Saturday’s tie against Hungary (1-1), unlike Griezmann, who acknowledged that the team was disappointed.

“The result was not as expected against Hungary, but our purpose is to qualify,” Digne clarified, that he has not revealed if he will play, since his teammate Lucas Hernández, with whom the position is disputed, continues to recover after the preparation game against Wales.

As for the knee injury suffered by the Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembélé, Digne has been “sad” and stressed that it is a “disappointment” for the national team because He will not be able to play the remainder of the competition, the French Federation announced in a statement on Monday.