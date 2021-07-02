Digitization of rural areas? Yes, but not at any price

Shutterstock / supparsorn ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AWNtk9gBOmm8DdJu1i9E3A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ1Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hfD6TH6svKI13OBmLwXCRA–~B/aD02ODY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/9152db63cd781daceaacbdccd5ac97ef” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/AWNtk9gBOmm8DdJu1i9E3A–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTQ1Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzMz/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/hfD6TH6svKI13OBmLwXCRA–~B/aD02ODY7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/9152db63cd781daceaacbdccd5ac97ef”/>

Spain is making a strong commitment to digital transformation. It is one of the fundamental levers to relaunch economic growth, reduce inequalities, increase productivity and take advantage of the opportunities derived from new technologies. In addition, it is considered a key strategy to stop the depopulation of empty or emptied Spain. However, for this digitization to be an opportunity for rural areas, it must be governed and made inclusive.

According to Eurostat, in 2019 differences in the EU-28 in access to broadband technologies persisted; 10% of rural areas had no coverage and 41% only had a 30 MByte band. Also in the daily use of the internet among the inhabitants of rural areas (70%) and the inhabitants of urban areas (81%).

Digital technologies are reconfiguring the routines, norms, actors and devices that make up business models, consumption and purchasing styles, service delivery, and also learning and innovation processes. Therefore, in addition to winners, it generates losers and opponents who resist change.

An inclusive rural digitization

To reap the benefits of digitization and minimize its costs, it is necessary to understand the mutual influences between technology and the soft skills that enable access to it. The DESIRA project, funded by the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 program, analyzes the socio-economic impacts of digitization on agriculture, forestry and rural areas in 18 European countries.

To make rural digitization inclusive, we propose the following guiding principles:

Create the basic conditions for the success of digitization in rural areas. The technological infrastructure is not enough. The inhabitants of these areas must be equipped with digital skills. In addition, the digital transformation must bring economic benefits for them.

Link digitization to sustainable development. The processes and strategies must be aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals. Digitization should improve the territorial capital of rural areas. Digital solutions must respond to the needs and expectations of rural communities and businesses, while addressing the challenges of European society.

Adapt digitization to different contexts by engaging local stakeholders. The process has implications at different levels and must therefore be considered from a multilevel and multistakeholder perspective. For example, robotization can save agriculture from decline in areas where there is no generational change and there is a shortage of labor. In other contexts it can cause concentration of farms and unemployment. Each rural area has different problems. Your human capital and digital skills may respond differently to incentives to digitize.

Favor the digital inclusion of all citizens avoiding marginalization and polarization. Even all things being equal, digitization can lead to uneven development. Early adopters may have competitive advantages over late adopters. To guarantee equal access to possibilities, active digital inclusion policies must be established, listening to and involving all social and economic groups in rural areas, especially the most vulnerable and disadvantaged.

Develop local digital ecosystems that link local needs with digital knowledge. The contribution of digitization to rural development involves integrating agents, infrastructures, digital applications, data and services. The development of enabling digitalization ecosystems requires connectors, or intermediaries, that is, people and organizations that promote the digital transition at the local level, selecting the best technologies and promoting data exchange and interoperability.

Develop adapted and adaptable governance models. There is a clear need to change the current governance models of digitization and develop others that address the specificities of the rural world in a coherent and consistent way. These models must go from being reactive to being proactive, involving multiple actors, integrating representatives of science and innovation with political leaders, civil society and citizens, and generating shared processes that balance power games.

In-depth local knowledge of stakeholders and their role in local society, of business opportunities and threats, and of how to adapt communication is also necessary to design and implement sustainable digital development opportunities adapted to rural reality.

Design policy instruments for sustainable digitization that support local communities in the development and implementation of digitization action plans. Sustainable digitization implies an ambitious program of social transformation, which understands how digital technologies can trigger the reconfiguration of social and economic relations. A new generation of policies is needed for rural areas, revised and designed in light of the opportunities and threats that digitization poses for them.

Digitization has profound repercussions on our lives, but it cannot be understood as an end. The governance of digitization must be an inclusive process that contributes to the sustainable development of the rural world.

Gianluca Brunori (University of Pisa), Lies Debruyne (ILVO), Antonio Brunori (FPC), Talis Tisenkopfs (BSC), Blanca Casares (AEIDL) and Enrique Nieto (AEIDL) have contributed to the elaboration of the investigations that give rise to this article. ).

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The DESIRA project is funded by Grant Agreement No. 818194 of the European Commission. This article only reflects the author’s vision, and neither the REA nor the EC are responsible for the information it contains.