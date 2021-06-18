Digitimes Forecasts a Fall in Intel Processor Market Share Due to the Arrival of Apple Silicon

The transition from Intel to Apple Silicon processors is going from strength to strength, and everything indicates that it will improve in the coming years. Digitimes has predicted a drop in the market share of Intel processors due to the arrival of Apple chips. According to the source, this year Intel will lose half of Apple’s processor orders.

The cited source (via MacRumors) predicts that in by 2023 Intel’s market share will fall below 80%. Until now, Apple included Intel chips in all its computers, but it is expected that soon its entire computer portfolio will have its own processors, leaving Intel out of the equation. However, Intel will continue to lead the processor market. Companies like Microsoft, Acer, Lenovo or Asus, still dispense with this processor manufacturer.

According to the latest rumors, Apple is planning to launch two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch displays for this year. These teams would be the first to include the new generation of Apple Silicon processors, already known as M1X. Apple is expected to keep computers with Intel in its catalog, however, the company confirmed that the majority of users bet on computers with Apple Silicon.

The promising future for Apple, hell for Intel

Apple began with Intel’s transition to M1 chip processors in late 2020. The brand announced a new MacBook Pro model and a revamped MacBook Air, as well as a much more powerful and affordable Mac mini than the previous generation. Months later, Apple launched the first iMac with an M1 chip, a colorful computer with a new design and 24-inch screen. In less than a year, the company already integrates its own chip with four computers.

The Apple processor, also present in the new iPad Pro, not only offers greater power, as the different performance tests have shown. Rather, they allow the brand to offer better optimization in its products. A clear example is the compatibility of iOS and iPadOS apps on macOS. With its own ARM processors, Apple can also design a more customized sheet, since, by not depending on Intel, it does not need to wait for the processor manufacturer to launch the ideal model for its next computers.

