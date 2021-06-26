DigitalES Summit announces the speakers of its IV congress | News | Operators

Two weeks until the start of DigitalES Summit 2021. This is the fourth edition of this congress, which will be held at the Royal Botanical Garden from Madrid and that will bring together more than 150 participants, among which is the vice president of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño; the president of the CNMC, Cani Fernández; the Governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos; the Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá; and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

“Post-Covid Spain will be digital or it won’t be”

As indicated by the association in the statement sent, the call for 2021 will be a “momentous edition”. And he explains: “Although digital transformation was already a relevant issue for our country, today it is absolutely essential for the implementation of European Next Generation funds and for economic recovery. Post-Covid Spain will be digital or it won’t be”.

This Summit will also be an occasion to reunite all the great voices of digitization and to highlight the competitive advantages that our country has in certain technological fields and economic sectors.

The congress will start, the July 7th, with a discussion between the Vice President of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño, and the President of DigitalES, Eduardo Serra.

The days July 8 and 9, respectively, the Secretaries of State Roberto Sánchez (Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures) and Carme Artigas (Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence) will hold talks with the general director of the DigitalES technological employer, Víctor Calvo-Sotelo.

DigitalES Summit announces the speakers of its IV congress.

Other prominent speakers at this event will be: Javier García, interim CEO of Ericsson Spain; Tony Jin Yong, CEO of Huawei Spain; Horacio Morell, president of IBM for Spain, Portugal, Greece and Israel; Arturo Sotillo, general manager of Juniper Networks; Juan José Cano, CEO of KPMG Spain; Ignacio Gallego; CEO of Nokia Spain; Jean François Fallacher, CEO of Orange Spain; Emilio Gayo, president of Telefónica Spain; and Colman Deegan, CEO of Vodafone Spain.

Also participating in this edition of the Summit César Cid, CEO of Arca; Daniel Iglesias, VP managing director of Capgemini Engineering in Spain; Álex Mestre, deputy CEO of Cellnex; Juan Pedro Gravel, partner at Deloitte; Ignacio Velilla, managing director of Equinix; Sergi Biosca, CEO of everis; Carlos Alonso, CEO of Experis; Ángeles Delgado, president of

Fujitsu; Miguel Ángel Panduro, CEO of Hispasat; Montse Serra, general director of Services and Solutions of HP; Esther Garcés, CEO of Islalink; Pablo Escutia, partner at Kearney; Juan Antonio Prados, EMEA Governance Lead at Lexmark; Meinrad Spenger, CEO of Grupo MásMóvil; Jaime Serrano, CEO of NEC; José Antonio Vázquez, CEO of Onivia; John Gazal, VP Southern Europe of OVHcloud; Mario Martín, CEO of Telxius; Jorge Caja, CEO of Tower Consultores; Blanca Ceña, managing director of Vantage Towers; and María José Talavera, CEO of VMware, among others.

Within the framework of this event, the DigitalES association has prepared with companies such as Adevinta, Afiniti, Data4, NAE, Quobis, Sopra Steria, Speexx, UST Global and ZTE, among others, 21 parallel dialogues first level.