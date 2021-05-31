Digital yuan could work on Ethereum, says Chinese government official

The Director of the Science and Technology Regulatory Office of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, Yao Qian, pointed out at an International Finance Forum (IFF) conference that the Chinese government’s digital currency should be “smart ”And not just a digital representation of a physical currency. In his participation he made reference to the operation of the digital yuan in Ethereum.

Yao Qian, who served as the former head of the initiative at the People’s Bank of China, assured that central bank digital currencies (CBDC) should become a type of “smart currency”, rather than simply emulating physical money. in the digital world.

Ethereum

The report was published by the Chinese outlet Sina Finance. In it, it is specified that Qian believes that:

“Digital currency cannot be simply a simple physical currency simulation, and if the advantages of something ‘digital’ are to be used, the future digital currency will definitely move towards a smart currency.”

Explicitly, Qian stated:

“We can imagine that if digital dollars and digital yen run directly on blockchain networks like Ethereum and Diem, central banks can use their BaaS (blockchain-as-a-service) services to directly provide users with central bank digital currencies without the need for of intermediaries ”.

Yuan CBDC

A transformation path towards smart contracts

Qian also referenced the current technological vulnerabilities of smart contracts.

For this reason, he detailed that the development of the “smart contracts” had to mature so that it could reach the level of implementation that a CBDC requires.

DCEP China

Under this premise, the report preaches that central bank currencies should start with:

“Simple smart contracts, [y, a partir de allí] gradually expand its potential based on a full consideration of safety ”.

china cbdc

China leading the CBDC race

The People’s Bank of China started the research and development of its CBDC in 2014. During this period, Yao Qian was part of this initiative as a boss.

By November 2020, the financial institution assured that more than 300 million dollars have been moved in pilot tests carried out for the digital yuan.

According to a report from BeInCrypto, the latest in the Chinese advance with CBDC It was achieved with the integration of Alipay, an application of the Alibaba Group that has more than one billion registered users, according to its official website.

