Digital transformation, key to managing the information with which to plan | News | Infrastructures

The Asociation @aslan, which groups and represents more than 140 technology companies and brings together a wide innovation ecosystem, has organized a new online meeting aimed at this time to learn about the technological priorities of the Castilla and leon meeting. For this, it has had the participation of María Ángeles Cisneros Martín, General Director of Infrastructures and Information Technologies of the Ministry of Health of this autonomous community.

In her speech, the head of Infrastructures and Information Technologies of the Ministry of Health has detailed the challenges in digital transformation that they have faced during the pandemic and the main objectives your area is working on with the arrival of recovery funds. “I tell my team that not even in the best dreams I would have thought to advance so much in such a short time, because we all know what resistance to change is and the pandemic has not allowed us to consider that resistance to change.”

María Ángeles Cisneros Martín, General Director of Infrastructures and Information Technologies of the Ministry of Health of Castilla y León.

During the worst moments of the pandemic, data communications and their interconnection with the SERLAB information system of the Ministry of Health were improved. Likewise, the necessary tools were deployed to connect some 6,000 health and administrative professionals in teleworking mode and provide remote assistance.

To these milestones are added other more recent ones, such as the vaccination campaign where mobile devices have been provided to the different teams scattered throughout the territory to have information in real time and update the clinical history; or the launch of the European digital COVID certificate. “It has been a complicated project, but work has been done very well and in an orderly manner and Spain has been one of the first countries to have it up and running. It is very important to bet on interoperability and coordination between administrations.”

Quality assistance and approach to the citizen as objectives

The Regional Health Management of Castilla y León must face a great geographical dispersion in the territory, the aging of the population and the difficulty in covering healthcare resources. However, from this area it is considered that now is the time to take advantage of the cultural change generated in society thanks to the impulse of digital transformation. In this way, its objectives are to obtain valuable results in health, equity in access to health services, guarantee the quality, safety and efficiency of the system, achieve the satisfaction of users and professionals and manage human and technological resources well. to promote sustainability.

To achieve this, among the current projects, two tools that are evolving and with increasing use stand out: the SACYL Conecta application and the Patient Folder, where new functionalities and greater transversality of information have been incorporated.

Along with these initiatives, the Junta de Castilla y León also works on provide professionals with mobile equipment and access to mobile medical history information systems, which makes it possible to cover care in more isolated territories where it is not always feasible to have a local clinic. “We estimate that we will connect some 636 doctors and 574 nursing personnel. As of September, the project may be completed,” says María Ángeles Cisneros Martín.

Strengthen and modernize the public health system, strengthen infrastructures and promote ICT in the health field are the main strategies in the area of ​​Infrastructures and Information Technologies of SACYL. To do this, it is committed to initiatives that facilitate access to information for citizens, making them more involved in their health; the implementation of telemedicine tools; the use of digital tools for networking and collaborative work or the end of the obsolescence of medical equipment and its integration with information systems. “Obviously the equipment and high technology must be integrated with the tools that make up the medical record and information systems. Interoperability and data governance is essential“.

Regarding recovery funds, projects aimed at data management for the use and exploitation of information are contemplated, applying Big Data and AI; the debureaucratization of the healthcare professional; the expansion of the interoperable electronic medical record; the strengthening of corporate information systems to improve activity and continuity of care; or the promotion of digital tools for the relationship with the patient.

@aslan, within its wide Annual Activity Plan, promotes different specific initiatives with a focus on Public Administrations such as these exclusive colloquia between managers of associated companies with those responsible for technology and innovation of the AA.PP. What’s more, The association is part of the National Consultative Council for Digital Transformation of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation and through the Groups of Experts and Work Commissions, it supports the latest digitization and innovation plans launched by the Government of Spain. The objective is to expand public-private collaboration, since this will determine? the success of these programs.

