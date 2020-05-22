An Irish artist “revived” King Henry VII of England in a high-tech digital restoration project.

Henry VII’s digital restoration adds significant detail and natural colors to the molded mask print, transporting a dead face from the past to the present.

One of the most turbulent, and most dramatized, periods in the history of England was during the Tudor monarchy of the late 15th and 16th centuries, and perhaps the most remembered are figures such as Elizabeth and Henry VIII, not to mention their harem of wives. But less is said about the founder of the dynasty, his father, Enrique Tudor, who became King Henry VII of England.

Long before the invention of photography, wax masks helped preserve the likeness of a person more precisely than paintings or illustrations.

Now graphic artist Matt Loughrey produced the image of the deceased king from Henry VII’s death mask, released in 1509.

“It is the angle of his gaze, you can almost feel what he is thinking”, Loughrey said to Live Science. “We all want to look at faces and put a story behind them.”

Henry VII died of tuberculosis on April 21, 1509. His death mask, on which Matt’s reconstruction was based, was produced to form part of the funeral effigy that would have been on top of Henry VII’s coffin when it was transported to the Abbey. from Westminster in London for burial.

As expected, Henry VII’s death mask shows him haggard and bad-looking. Although the effigy was already realistic, digital reconstruction is even more so.

Effigy of the head of King Henry VIII modeled from his death mask.

History of technology

Matt Loughrey, 41, lives in Ireland and runs a creative studio and website mycolorfulpast.com, which he says is “bridging a gap between history and art” using digital publishing technology to recreate historical figures.

In an interview with Live Science, Matt said that in 2014 he began looking for how to “reuse historical photography using coloration, and began programming and becoming familiar with new techniques.

Likewise, Matt added that the main obstacle was locating the “Realism and relatability”However, after five years, his work caught the attention of a National Geographic writer, and My Colorful Past came true with the collection currently featured in museums and libraries around the world.

Among the artist’s recreations are historical giants like Mary I of Scotland or the pharaoh Menmaatre Seti I.

Digital restoration: Henry VII

The project began with a high-resolution image of Henry VII’s wax death mask; Loughrey used photogrammetry, a software that takes two-dimensional images and maps them in 3D, to later build a digital model of the king’s face.

“In photogrammetry, we can have a very good positioning idea for the simplest things, like cheekbones, orbits [de ojos], upper jaw »he explained.

“The skin tone is basically the paint, everything is done by hand in layers.”

(Courtesy of Matt Loughrey / My Colorful Past)

Then came the lighting design; “If the light is wrong or out of balance with the flesh color or hue, you will see errors,” Loughrey said.

Finally, he added facial markings and hair, which he adjusted “using manual input and smart algorithms,” he said.

On the other hand, Loughrey considered repairing defects in Henry VII’s mask: a wandering right eye and a poorly painted right eyebrow. But in the end, he preserved them in his reconstruction, partly as a nod to the artists of the past and partly because “Gave more character to the face”, said.

(Courtesy of Matt Loughrey / My Colorful Past)

Henry VII’s mask showed a well-shaved face, but the king could have shaved after his death so that the wax of the mask of death could be applied more easily, since the men of that time used to have a beard.

The project took approximately two months to complete.

“We’ll never really know if he had a beard or not,” said Loughrey. “But taking into account the trends of the time, I also did it with a beard.”

“The masks of death are like a conduit for another time, they are like a wormhole”Loughrey said.

(Courtesy of Matt Loughrey / My Colorful Past)

