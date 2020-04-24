An unprecedented solution developed in Rio Grande do Sul facilitates the operation of the State Notary Publics during the quarantine period, without the citizen or even the notary having to leave the house.

With reduced hours and, eventually, closed, 24 gaucho notary public offices that use the Digital Registry were able to continue complying with the acts and providing users with documents such as public deeds of purchase and sale, powers of attorney, notary minutes, signatures acknowledgments and authentications of digital copies. In the first half of April alone, more than 120 acts were streamlined digitally and with legal certainty by the platform designed by Doc.Space, a startup based at Tecnopuc.

Through the website www.cartoriodigital.net.br the process can be opened, from the requisition protocol, through the payment of the fees due for the services, the signature of the documents, until the effective registration of the act, requiring the user to have and -CPF or e-CNPJ.

The novelty will be the basis of the Integrated Service Center of the Colégio Notarial do Rio Grande do Sul, which starts its operation in 2020 and will allow the 468 Notary Publics of RS a 100% digital experience, streamlining and simplifying access to services. Thus, part of the approximately 27 million (CNJ data) of acts practiced in the state will be carried out via the internet.

“It is something new and that gives notaries modernity, connecting the services of notaries with the demands of the population, increasingly connected and digital. At the same time, it facilitates the lives of people in this delicate moment, of social isolation, offering the ease of if you get documents without leaving your home “, evaluates Eduardo Arruda, CEO of Doc.Space.

