Digital Payments, a tool to survive the economic crisis

The economic crisis that different countries are going through has especially affected millions of micro and small enterprises (MyPEs). However, Visa Mexico with the help of a study revealed that there is a way for MSEs to survive the economic crisis. Accepting digital payments greatly increases the income of the owners of these companies in addition to increasing their clientele.

The opportunity to access digital payments technology is also driving digital inclusion: 75% of business owners respondents in Mexico reported that they are now accepting digital payments for the first time.

Impact of Digital Payments

The study commissioned by Visa at 60 Decibels, a global impact measurement firm, indicates that the 75% of MSEs respondents reported an increase in monthly income and the 72% said his customers increased the average ticket of their purchases since they started accepting digital payments.

Among the MSEs that reported growth, the average of the increase in income was 22%. The 76% indicated that accepting digital payments allowed them to improve the way they run their businesses, including their finances and savings. The survey revealed that one in three companies is accepting more digital payments than before the pandemic. The study shows that starting to accept digital payments has a clearly positive impact on the revenue, customers and operations of the MSEs.

“Many Mexican MSEs have relied on access to payment technology to help them keep their businesses afloat and even make them grow in the current circumstances,” he said. Luz Adriana Ramírez, General Director for Visa Mexico.

“Digital payments help as a means of access to financial and digital inclusion, generating inclusive economic development. We are committed to working with the payments ecosystem to support the owners of MSEs by enabling their digitization and thus building stronger, more competitive and more resilient businesses for recovery in our communities ”.

Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises represent more than 90% of the world’s companies and more than half of the world’s jobs.

In Mexico, the role of micro and small businesses in their communities and in the local economy should not be overestimated since it is calculated they contribute almost 45% of gross domestic product (GDP) and approximately 68% of jobs.

Without a doubt, digital payments are a great tool for any type of business. And these are increasingly available to any MSE that requires it.