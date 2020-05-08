This platform was created to respond to workers in the event of dismissal or suspension without pay during the health emergency due to the new coronavirus.

Since the Digital Procurator’s Office was launched by the Labor Secretariat (STPS) and the Labor Defense Prosecutor’s Office (Profedet), 1,500 records of workers have been attended to dismissal or temporarily suspended their work, qualifying them as appropriate.

The platform was created to respond to workers in the event of dismissal or suspension without pay during the health emergency generated by the coronavirus, indicated Carolina Ortiz Porras, attorney general of Profedet during the virtual session organized by the National Association of Business Lawyers.

It was created at the initiative of the secretary Luisa María Alcalde, head of the STPS, to give an immediate response without requiring a physical presence, and as an alternative to bring the parties closer and reach conciliations between worker and employers.

Before the project that started operations in the second half of April, nine entities have joined -through its prosecutors- such as Mexico City, Hidalgo, Durango, Chiapas, Baja California Sur, Morelos, Tabasco, Sinaloa and Nayarit.

“The Profedet attends every day around 1,200 calls a day, around 300 emails, in addition to WhatsApp messages. In particular, in the Digital Procurator’s Office, there is a team of 15 attorneys and, preliminary, there are more than three thousand requests in this medium. 1,500 records have been attended to dismissal or temporarily suspended as appropriate, “explained the official.

The response from the business sector has been positive, since more than 400 companies are active on this platform.

Entrepreneurs are explained that “we are not attacking them, what we are doing is a call to solve problems.” It is a tool to reconcile, not to fight. In addition, it helps us avoid “coyotaje”, said the attorney.

Likewise, the Digital Prosecutor’s Office expands its jurisdiction, which means that it serves all workers. If the case is of local competence and corresponds to one of the State Attorney’s Offices that are adhered to the Platform, the case is channeled to them.

If it is a matter that corresponds to a State that is not adhered, the Profedet follows up and seeks conciliation, if it is not achieved, it will be channeled to the corresponding authority.

When the Profedet issues a summons, it is that we have already verified the worker, so we ask employers that “when a summons arrives, do not throw it on deaf ears,” said the official. The summons is conciliatory. Profedet is not a judge.

At the Digital Attorney’s Office, the worker submits a report on the platform, once the case has been analyzed and if it is considered appropriate, Profedet contacts the employer to notify you of the situation; the employer responds through the platform, and reconciliation is sought.

The objective of the Digital Prosecutor’s Office is to bring the parties closer and solve the problems. It is about defending the worker without engaging in illegal practices.

With the Digital Prosecutor’s Office, the STPS and the Profedet advance in the conciliation, which is already established in the Labor Reform. Conciliation should be seen not as an alternative method, but as a natural method of conflict resolution, Carolina Ortiz concluded. (Ntx)