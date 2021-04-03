Digital networks will create 2.4 million new jobs in Europe | News | Infrastructures

Digital networks will create 2.4 million new jobs in Europe.

Europe can create 2.4 million new jobs in the next four years through digitization, while driving economic growth and accelerating ecological transformation. This will require an effort of 300,000 million euros in terms of investment in telecommunications networks, with additional measures needed to stimulate demand and digital skills. These are the main conclusions of the report “Conectivity & Beyond: How Telcos Can Accelerate a Digital Future for All”, carried out by the consultancy BCG for the ETNO.

The publication of this study occurs at the time when the EU Heads of State and Government meet for the European Council to debate, among other issues, the future of industrial and digital policy in the old continent.

Europe’s digital opportunity

The analysis concludes that only 5G can generate an annual increase of 113 billion euros in GDP and 2.4 million new jobs in Europe by 2025. As the EU strives to revive the economy with the Recovery Plan, the creation of gigabit networks and innovative digital services it can help increase productivity and create a smarter way of working.

5G can generate an annual increase of 113 billion euros in GDP and 2.4 million new jobs in Europe by 2025

BCG believes that a widespread adoption of digital solutions can also reduce carbon emissions by up to 15%. The main enablers include 30% emission reductions thanks to smart cities and 30% emission cuts through digital transformation in the transport sector.

More investment

To seize this opportunity, Europe must dramatically increase your network investment capacity to achieve gigabit speeds in all territories and ensure full digital inclusion. BCG estimates that € 150 billion is still needed to reach a full 5G scenario in Europe, while an additional € 150 billion is needed to finish upgrading fixed infrastructure to gigabit speeds.

There are still 300,000 million euros for networks and 40,000 million euros a year for schools and SMEs

However, increased investment is also very necessary on the demand side, since 83% of SMEs in the EU still do not use an advanced cloud solution and 60% of 9-year-olds are currently being educated in schools that are not digitally equipped. The analysis firm considers that improving the digital infrastructure of all European schools would require € 14 billion a year, which corresponds to 1.8% of the EU next generation fund. In the same way, the digitization of all European SMEs would require 26,000 million euros per year, that is, 3.5% of these funds.

Telecommunications solutions

The report reveals that the European telecommunications sector is accelerating its transformation in 7 main areas: leadership in networks, new models of collaboration, next generation B2B, customer approach based on data (data-driven), up-stack innovations radical simplification and new ways of working.

This is leading to cutting-edge innovation in fields such as cloud, edge-cloud, data-driven services, e-ID, and OpenRAN, to name just a few. Collaboration within industry and in all European industrial sectors emerges as the defining characteristic of this new phase. European citizens and businesses can see new opportunities for socio-economic growth powered by digital services designed around the european values.

European policies

The overall EU digital strategies set out the ambition of achieve digital leadership globally. However, the spirit of European policy objectives must now permeate policy and regulatory measures both on the continent and at the national level. The report details a number of urgent political actions such as: increase the attractiveness of the investment in the roll-out or start-up; allow greater collaboration in the sector; stimulate demand and digital transformation in all industrial fields; prioritize leadership in European digital services; and an ambitious investment in digital skills.

On these conclusions, Lise Fuhr, CEO of ETNO, states: “This report shows that Europe’s gigabit opportunity is extremely relevant in tackling today’s major challenges, including recovery and ecological transition. We call on European leaders to support the telecommunications sector and help us deliver a stronger digital economy for all citizens. “

For its part, Wolfgang Bock, CEO and Senior Partner, BCG, notes: “The Covid pandemic has reinforced how dependent we are on our telecommunications infrastructure for virtually every aspect of our work, education and social life. We need to learn and apply that lesson to ensure that Europe make the necessary investments to remain competitive. Today, 83% of SMEs in the EU do not use advanced cloud services and more than 60% of nine-year-olds study in schools that are not yet digitally equipped. Our report outlines a route for Europe build a more skilled workforce digitally and create millions of jobs“.