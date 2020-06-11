There is no more natural gesture than reaching a bar, restaurant, pub, etc. and taking the menu of food, drinks, and desserts. Laminated, of paper in a folder, printed on the tablecloth itself… It doesn’t matter, the menus are always there. But with the new normality that we have to live in the middle of the Coronavirus era, things change a little, because it is not advisable to touch that physical menu right now. That has been raised by many restaurants in Spain, and the solution has been to resort to technology.

Digital QR menus on mobile

Digitization on all consumption fronts will be part of the new normality in the world –at least until COVID-19 has been eradicated. And in the field of Restoration, imposing the use of QR codes that facilitate compliance with current hygiene measures. For those who do not know it, a QR code is the evolution of the classic barcode, a two-dimensional dot matrix that stores information and data that can be read by a mobile scanner.

In fact, in today’s smartphones it is not necessary to download a QR reader app, since the phone’s own camera has this function included by default. As we read in Europa Press, companies specialized in data digitization such as Madrid’s ImaginADS are experienced an increase in the demand for services using QR codes.

Digitization of restaurant menus

The most requested service currently is the digital menu in bars and restaurants, which enables reproduce the service letter of the establishment reading it through the mobile phone, without having to touch any physical menu: “This function can even be risky, since the consumer needs’ feedback and experience, not one-way communication”, they point out from ImaginADS.

To give you more visual packaging and make “QR Code” more striking, ImaginADS solutions include a personalized image projection system that allow access to:

– Digital menus

– Promotions

– Discounts

– Schedule

– Institutional procedures

– Social networks

– Web pages

– Videos and downloads

And at the same time, the entrepreneur can transform that reading into statistics to “generate segmented databases and plan their future promotions with notifications to the mobile phones of registered users.”

What do you think about the idea of ​​eating out and using the mobile as the menu card