Under normal conditions, when facing a marketing campaign, we usually set ourselves as a main objective to look for new clients. Although you should not neglect your loyal consumers either. The problem is that, there are no doubts, we are still going through a situation of exceptional crisis. Then we will have to adapt our digital marketing strategy to these times.

Specialists often recommend, in contexts like this, that we seek to be more conservative. In other words, instead of focusing our efforts on recruiting new clients, let’s keep the ones we have. Putting all your tools at the disposal of those who choose you will therefore be key.

Below, we are going to review some tactics that could help you achieve this goal.

5 digital marketing tips to avoid losing customers

Explanatory images and videos

It doesn’t matter how explanatory we are with our words. Experience has shown that a good infographic or video with data can conquer your followers with less work.

Animation is currently one of the great pillars that support digital marketing. And they take advantage of it from those who market simple products, to large insurance service companies, real estate, etc. In any of these cases, the animation captures the customer’s attention.

Another good reason to bet on explanatory images and videos is that nobody wants to stop sharing them. They are easy to understand, they are fun and, if we face the matter well, we can even offer another point of view, different from the known ones.

And another not less matter. A single person with enough talent can develop all your explanatory images and videos. You probably won’t have to hire anyone else to take care of them.

Don’t forget the illustration either

In days of crisis, most people approach brands to have a distraction from the inconveniences around them. Therefore, it is key to be able to show them something that they have not seen on other sites. And if the explanatory images and videos are serious, an illustration can add entertainment.

You can illustrate your products, your services, the workers who are part of the venture, etc. You can also create a specific pet to interact with customers in rough times.

In summary for these two points. If, under normal conditions, audiovisuals add up, here much more.

Stay connected through apps and web

Although we cannot know when we will have to spend several weeks away from our loved ones and favorite stores, it is better to prepare ourselves as entrepreneurs for a future where that could happen again. And, at that moment, your apps and websites will be great protagonists.

Yes, we are aware that most choose social networks and, obviously, you can not do without them. But the latest reports indicate that brands with their own apps and websites have better survived the months of coronavirus. Surely because clients have more time to dedicate to them and discover their proposals. Also, because the use of the home computer has increased a lot for obvious reasons.

On the other hand, having an app will let you know how many customers are really loyal. All those who take the trouble to download it and keep it on their smartphones will be likely to trust you later. Needless to say, you can provoke this decision with different digital marketing strategies, one of which we will analyze in the next paragraphs.

Turn to loyalty programs and be flexible

If the idea is that customers are loyal to us, we have to pave the way for them to show themselves in this way. In times of “business survival” as the specialist Philip Kotler calls them, loyalty and discount programs can become our great allies.

We have been insisting on this concept. Don’t expect to make big profits in crises. You must be oriented to keep customers. And to keep them, you have to keep them happy. If we talk about an economic recession that also affects them, like this one, saving will make them really happy.

If we take the example of the coronavirus, we see that there are practically no companies left that do not offer some alternative home delivery. They have no choice. The public confined at home but with consumption capacity does not want to wait to leave their homes again.

As a rule, increase your concern for customers

Almost as a summary, we can conclude that crises force us to think more about our clients than ever before. We cannot divide efforts between keeping you happy and going out looking for others. Our fundamental objective must be to provide them with what they need on a daily basis. Even when that may mean you have to adapt your digital marketing, and even part of your products or services, to it.

What other advice would you give an entrepreneur in times of skinny cows?

