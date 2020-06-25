This year, e-commerce sales will represent 16.1 percent of retailers’ revenues.

29 percent of retailers say they will make significant investments in learning digital skills.

Lee: The future of the retail sector will need fewer stores.

The retail sector has undergone great changes thanks to the digital world, therefore, now that this segment is gaining more and more relevance, having, for example, for this year e-commerce sales represent 16.1 percent of the income of retailers, it is more important than ever to get the most out of the digital section. Thinking about it, this time we will see some digital actions that can be leveraged to boost retailers.

According to DMI, the following are 6 tricks of digital marketing that businesses in the retail sector can take advantage of to achieve better results:

Leverage omnichannel marketing

According to the source, while the multi-channel approach involves different roles performing different functions and working for the same purpose, the omnichannel method simplifies the marketing process, with all facets doing the same job for the same purpose. This drives integration and provides a consistent experience throughout the customer journey.

For the retail sector, the omnichannel approach is primarily concerned with linking online shopping experiences and store shopping. This means that there is consistency at all times, from the materials used for marketing campaigns to customer service.

According to the source, omnichannel marketing has become a popular technique within the sector, with 25 percent of retailers saying that since 2019 they have made this type of marketing a priority.

The omnichannel approach encourages retailers to map the customer journey, identifying touchpoints that can make the difference between a sale and a missed opportunity.

Find novel ways to integrate voice and I.A.

Little by little, Artificial Intelligence technology is being established and gradually being adopted by retailers. One of the most widespread applications, according to the source, has been with chatbots used for customer service.

The bots powered by I.A. They are used to resolve simple queries quickly, while those queries that require a human touch can be directed by bots to send them to the appropriate channels.

The source highlights as chatbots get smarter, and more useful, they are growing in popularity among customers given their growing convenience. For brands that have not yet adopted the I.A. As part of your customer service elements, this is an increasingly exciting opportunity.

Businesses can start small, like setting up automatic responses to simple questions. However, it should be clear that the use of artificial intelligence is not limited to chatbots, for example, it can also be a great help for personalization in real time because it makes things more relevant and personal for buyers.

On the other hand, voice technology has advanced significantly thanks to companies such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Home and Apple’s Siri, however, it is not yet completely on the patchwork radar. The source reports that only 6 percent of them currently identify voice interfaces as an exciting opportunity in the sector.

Use the data to improve the customer experience

Every retailer recognizes that they have access to a significant amount of data and that they are actively working to use it in order to better target potential customers, optimize the customer experience and close the gap between the online section and the physical store.

To implement this digital marketing recommendation, you should know that making use of this data depends on having the right people to analyze it. Retailers must be willing to invest in hiring data specialists and facilitating continuing education to ensure that their knowledge is truly useful.

Subsequently, the data should be applied where necessary. According to the source, it has been shown that for more than a quarter of retailers, customer experience is the top priority to differentiate themselves from other brands. The data that retailers store and analyze is really helpful in tailoring the so-called CX to individual customers.

For example, by knowing when a customer is most likely to navigate the site, view the store, and generate a purchase, retailers can submit offers at times and in situations that can best motivate action.

Invest in digital skills through business

According to the source, an investigation found that at least a quarter of study participants indicated that they plan to invest little or nothing in training to develop digital skills for their staff in 2019. While only 29 percent indicated making significant investments in this pulled apart.

Of course, there are cases where staff have already received the necessary training to keep up with the latest digital developments. But there is scope for further professional development, particularly for retailers planning to introduce new processes or system updates.

Prioritize sales based on experiences

Finally, in the retail sector there are digital disruptors that have made significant impacts, for example, there are firms that operate entirely online, such as ASOS or Boohoo, which are popular and can already be considered as profitable businesses that have a substantial influence on the market.

In relation to this, the source points out that a significant number of traditional retailers have struggled to compete with businesses focused on the digital space, even having some that have already lost the battle.

This is understandable since these latter types of businesses cannot be as efficient as those that operate online and have a network of warehouses at their disposal. But while the price-focused ‘race’ has reduced presence in shopping malls and on main streets, it has also offered retailers a new opportunity, one that was possibly unexpected.

And is that in addition to a fair price, customers are looking for an optimized experience. In that sense, a hybrid physical and online presence provides consumers with the best of both worlds: the convenience of smart shopping coupled with a seamless and seamless VIP experience. At least, when it is well developed.

A reduced physical presence in retail allows brands to focus their resources better. The remnants have the ability to invest more in each store, adjusting the spaces to the needs of the target audience.

