As if it were a distant future for some, undertaking online has been a prominent trend in TV shows and magazines. Today it is a basic need of the Brazilian entrepreneur. According to data from the website statista.com, Instagram ended 2019 in Brazil with approximately 77 million active users. A really incredible number, but one that can cause problems if analyzed in isolation. Many entrepreneurs believe that just being on Instagram is enough.

In Brazil, a country with approximately 210 million inhabitants, Facebook alone has more than 130 million monthly active users. Instagram comes soon after with 70 million active users.

These are distant numbers that reflect evidence of Brazilian behavior on the internet.

About the case, Digital Marketing specialist Mark Arantes Felix explains:

“While the competition invests in several ‘pillars of support’ such as: Facebook or people who are actively searching for products or services on Google, many entrepreneurs focus on a channel just because they think that by using it more, the customer has the same behavior.”

Still according to the expert, it is necessary to make a careful analysis about the permanence in other channels and defends the idea that a strong online presence is no longer the reality only of large companies. “First of all you need to understand your potential customer’s behavior. Understand the most used channel. There are people who are passively on social media, but there are also people who are actively looking for products and services on Google. Brazilian businessmen need to abandon this idea that only Facebook and Instagram are sales channels. In fact, it’s not quite like that. Another wrong idea is that it takes big budgets to advertise. Currently I teach in my course how it is possible to have resulted by investing in R $ 50 to R $ 100 “complete

Ebit data show that in 2018 E-commerce in Brazil was responsible for a turnover of R $ 53.2 billion. In 2019, despite the economic uncertainties, entrepreneurs who invest in digital were not disappointed. The year ended with revenues of R $ 75 billion.

About the complete Ebit Mark data:

“Crisis exists. But in digital it can be better measured and controlled. Example: even though it is a Digital Marketing company that serves only 15 people per class in Goiânia, currently Garagem de Ideias reaches approximately 200 thousand people per month on Facebook and counts with more than 13 thousand monthly hits on the company’s websites. This is only possible due to our digital presence with targeted ads and attractive content. Imagine if we weren’t on Facebook or ignored the power of a Blog simply because of the ‘guess’ that the Facebook died and that people don’t read blogs anymore? “.

