Videogames, along with streaming video platforms, have become the most popular options for coping with the coronavirus quarantine. As expected, this type of products and services are increasing their income significantly during the period of confinement, to such an extent of breaking their own records. In the specific case of games, the digital format It has managed to wipe out the physique due to the closure of stores around the world.

Digital games generated $ 10 billion in March, a new record for the format

Superdata, the market analysis firm, has released its report on video game sales revenue for March 2020, and the numbers are staggering. The previous month has been the most successful in the history of the aforementioned formatbecause consumers spent a total $ 10 billion to continue buying games – or micro-transactions – without leaving home. The figure represents an increase of 11% compared to the same period in 2019, in which spending reached 9,000 million dollars.

If we make a differentiation by platforms, we find that the income on consoles they grew 64% compared to February, leaving at 1,500 million dollars. Computer games, meanwhile, grew 56% compared to the previous month to settle at $ 576 million. Superdata has also shared the ‘Top 10’ of digital games that generate the most revenue by platform:

Consoles

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FIFA 20

MLB The Show 20

Doom Eternla

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

NBA 2K20

Grand Theft Auto V

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Seige

Madden NFL 20

PC

Dungeon Fighter Online

League of Legends

Crossfire

Fantasy Westwand Journey Online II

Sun Eternal

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Borderlands 3

Half-Life: Alyx

World of warcraft west

World of Tanks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons It has been a total success for Nintendo. Just in its first month sold 5 million digital copies, the highest number for any console video game in history – in the same period of time. The previous record belonged to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. And speaking of the Activision franchise, the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale reached a peak of active users of 62.7 million.

And what about games for mobile devices? They also saw a 15% increase in revenue during March, reaching $ 5.7 billion. Pokémon GO, despite being a proposal that is enjoyed on the streets, made some changes so that its users could continue enjoying it at home. During the mentioned month 111 million dollars entered, a beastly number. It will be interesting to see if the industry maintains this pace in April.

